AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AU. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,905,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.