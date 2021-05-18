AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 258,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,337,642 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

