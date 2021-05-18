Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

ANNX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,149. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

