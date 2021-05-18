Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

AIV stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

