Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPMG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

