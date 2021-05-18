AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

AppFolio stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 110,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,848. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.26.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

