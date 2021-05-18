AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,924. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

