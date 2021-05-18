Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $211.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.09 million and the highest is $226.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $827.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

