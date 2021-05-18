Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s Largest Position

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.