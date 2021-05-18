Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

