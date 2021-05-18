Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Shares of AMAT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.