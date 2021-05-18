AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE:APP opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

