AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE ATR opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.95 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.