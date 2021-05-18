Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.