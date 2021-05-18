Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.