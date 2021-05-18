Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $25.08. 3,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,068.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

