Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,826,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

