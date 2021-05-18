Ares Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $14.06 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and $8.28 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00387334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00231644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004993 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.95 or 0.01398196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047166 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,726,231 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

