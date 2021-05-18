argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $305.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $277.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.67. argenx has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. Analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

