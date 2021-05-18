Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.65 ($19.59).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.