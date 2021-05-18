Associated Banc Corp Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

