Associated Banc Corp Buys 609 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $361.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $250.91 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.89 and its 200 day moving average is $355.23.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.