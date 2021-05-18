Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE COP opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.