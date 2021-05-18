Associated Banc Corp Sells 23,085 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,085 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

