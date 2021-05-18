Associated Banc Corp Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 508 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $315.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,891,796 shares of company stock valued at $559,481,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.