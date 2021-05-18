Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

NYSE:AC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $792.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.