Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $792.15 million, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 84.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.