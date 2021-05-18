At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Rating Reiterated by Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their neutral rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOME. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of HOME opened at $37.73 on Monday. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

