Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Athene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.45.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.