Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 3,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.