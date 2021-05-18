AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

