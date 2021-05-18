AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,099 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 209.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. 3,785,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,290,359. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

