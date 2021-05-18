aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.