Augustine Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $566.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

