Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,973 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in Intel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

