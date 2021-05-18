Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.25 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

