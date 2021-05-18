Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 935,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,051,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,659,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57.

