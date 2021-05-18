Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.62, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $75.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

