Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 109 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $271.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $163.70 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

