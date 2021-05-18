Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.92.

