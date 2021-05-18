Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

