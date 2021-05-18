Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $740,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

