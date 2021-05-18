AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AOCIF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

