Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 3.9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.40 and last traded at $88.40. 16,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 763,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Autohome by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,242 shares during the period.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

