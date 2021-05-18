Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

