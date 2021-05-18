Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.55.

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$12.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

