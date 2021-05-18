Avalon Advisory Group Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avalon Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.67. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.