Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.