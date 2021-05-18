Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 22,787 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

