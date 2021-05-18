Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,877 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

